Rep. Bezotte Back On August Primary Ballot

May 23, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An incumbent local lawmaker has prevailed in his bid to appear on the August Primary ballot after initially being disqualified.



50th District Republican State Representative Bob Bezotte of Marion Township was initially disqualified by the Livingston County Clerk’s Office, which refused to certify his name.



Clerk Elizabeth Hundley issued a letter stating that based on evidence provided, it was concluded that Bezotte’s listed residential address on his Affidavit of Identity was false. On Monday, the law firm representing Bezotte issued a letter requesting reconsideration, maintaining Bezotte has owned and lived in the residence for the last 21 years and “it is well-established Michigan law that one does not abandon one’s residence by temporarily residing elsewhere”.



Bezotte is in the midst of divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Shelia, who signed an affidavit asserting he moved out of their residence last December, where she still resides.



Hundley issued a letter to Bezotte that was dated yesterday, May 22nd, and provided to WHMI. It states:



“Your letter of May 20, 2024, requested a reconsideration of the disqualification of Robert J. Bezotte from the ballot as a candidate for State Representative for the 50th District. It included critical information not previously provided. Additionally, the Affidavit of Robert J. Bezotte dated May 22, 2024 confirms that the residential address listed on the Affidavit of Identity continues to be his residential address. Therefore, Robert J. Bezotte qualifies as a candidate for State Representative for the 50th District and his name will be certified to the Livingston County Board of Election Commissioners”.



Bezotte issued the following statement following the turn of events:



"I'm glad this distraction is over and we can all get back to talking about the issues that really matter to the people of this community. The people I represent don't want arguments over paperwork and competing legal maneuvers - they want solutions to the high cost of living and violent crime. That's what I'm fighting for every day."