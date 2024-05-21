Rep. Bezotte Requests Reconsideration Of Removal From Ballot

May 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An incumbent local lawmaker who was disqualified from the August Primary ballot is requesting reconsideration.



50th District Republican State Representative Bob Bezotte of Marion Township was disqualified by the Livingston County Clerk’s Office, which refused to certify his name.



Clerk Elizabeth Hundley issued a letter to Bezotte and his attorney on May 3rd stating that based on evidence provided, it was concluded that Bezotte’s listed residential address on his Affidavit of Identity was false.



The letter states “He did not provide any evidence that the stated residential address was his actual residential address in light of the challenge, did not state what his actual residential address is, and did not provide any evidence that his actual residential address is within the electoral district. Therefore, the Livingston County Clerk has disqualified Robert J. Bezotte from the ballot as a candidate for State Representative for the 50th District, and will not certify his name to the Livingston County Board of Election Commissioners.” That correspondence is the lower attachment.



On Monday, the law firm representing Bezotte issued a letter to Clerk Hundley, top attached, that requests reconsideration. It asserts Bezotte has owned and lived in the residence for the last 21 years and “it is well-established Michigan law that one does not abandon one’s residence by temporarily residing elsewhere”. Bezotte previously said “I am accused of living at an address that I explicitly wrote on my affidavit of identity, that is 3 miles away from the home I own together with my wife, and is within the district”



In a provided statement Monday, Bezotte said "The text and spirit of the law is clear, and this challenge is an unnecessary distraction for our county. It is well past time for Livingston County to fix this mistake, and let us all get back to the important work of serving the people."



Bezotte is in the midst of divorce proceeding with his estranged wife, Shelia Bezotte, who alleges “mental, emotional and physical abuse throughout the years of marriage.” Rep. Bezotte has denied any allegations of abuse.



Questions regarding his residency were raised by Brighton Attorney Dan Wholian, who chairs the 7th District GOP and is the husband of Kristina Lyke - one of Bezotte’s Primary challengers.



Wholihan alleged Bezotte falsified his affidavit of identity in terms of his residence and the mailing address was the home of one of Bezotte’s daughters. Shelia Bezotte signed an affidavit asserting Bob moved out of their residence last December, where she still resides.



Other candidates seeking the GOP nomination include Dominic Restuccia and Jason Woolford. Austin Breuer is running on the Democratic side.



Bezotte, who was the longtime Livingston County sheriff and served on the County Board of Commissioners, had originally announced he would not be seeking another term and endorsed Woolford and Lyke. He later changed course and filed for re-election.