Bezotte Gets Committee Assignments

January 22, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Livingston County’s newest member of the state legislature has been given his committee assignments.



Republican State Rep. Bob Bezotte of Howell was appointed Thursday by Speaker Jason Wentworth to serve as vice chair of the House Local Government and Municipal Finance Committee. That committee handles issues relating to local community governments. These include topics such as zoning, local unit authority, local government finances, and public safety and planning issues.



“I’m confident my background as a Livingston County commissioner and county sheriff will help me assist Michigan communities as I work to fight for practical policies addressing public safety and related issues,” Bezotte said. “I want to extend gratitude toward Speaker Wentworth for thinking of me and giving me this opportunity.”



Bezotte, serving his first term as state representative for the 47th District, will also be serving on the House Military, Veterans, and Homeland Security, Communications and Technology, and Insurance committees.