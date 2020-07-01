Bezotte Boycotts GOP Candidate Forum

July 1, 2020

By Jessica Mathews & Jon King / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Republican Party hosted a live Facebook forum featuring two of the four candidates running in the Republican Primary for the 47th State House District.



The seat is currently held by term limited Republican State Representative Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville. Local Republican Party Chair Meghan Reckling and Marion Township resident Yvonne Black were the only two candidates in attendance. County Commissioner and former sheriff Bob Bezotte and Assistant to the Brighton Township Manager Zach Dyba were not present; although Bezotte later issued a press release stating his reason for not participating was a perceived bias by the party’s election committee in favor of Reckling. His complete statement is posted below.



Based on alphabetical order, Black went first and said her campaign is focused on sustainability, addressing debt, ending spending and balancing the budget, education, making sure election processes are fraud free and allowing choice when it comes to issues such as vaccinations. Black said she wants to preserve people’s constitutional rights to choose what they feel is best for themselves and their families. Black raised issues with elections and preventing fraud and referenced the mass mailing of voter applications. She said she wants choices in healthcare, education and especially vaccinations. Black had concerns about possible mandated coronavirus vaccinations for children going back to school, saying it’s very controversial and parents are concerned.



Reckling said she brings unique experience having worked in the Legislature over the past decade. She spoke about eroding rights, jobs, the crumbling state economy, the importance of educating children and the future of the state. Reckling said she wants to help the economy, properly prioritize infrastructure, protect the 2nd Amendment and right to life. When asked about what she felt would be an impediment to moving her priorities forward if elected, Reckling cited having a Democratic governor and difficulty getting bills passed related to helping the economy, defending personal property rights and criminal justice reform. Reckling stated most issues are not partisan and they can work together but when it comes to some of her pro-life and 2nd Amendment priorities, those are things they will never agree with Democrats on.



Unemployment, education, infrastructure and term limits were other topics covered. Each candidate was also asked how they would address budget shortfalls and whether they would consider cuts, reductions or tax increases to cover shortfalls. Reckling was against raising taxes and commented the state needs to live within its means and there will be difficult decisions. Black also didn’t agree with raising taxes and felt a private audit is needed to get a good idea of where money is being spent.



Sheriff Mike Murphy moderated the forum and commented at the beginning that there a lot of people in the party who know the candidates and have made endorsements and one of the big conversations was how to keep things as fair as possible. Questions were submitted by the county clerk, treasurer, drain commissioner and two GOP members and Murphy said he then chose which ones to ask during the forum.



The full forum can be viewed on the Livingston County Republican party’s Facebook page and that link is provided. Whoever wins the August 4th Republican primary will face Democrat Adam Smiddy in November.