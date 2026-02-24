Beverly Conatser Named February Veteran Of The Month

February 24, 2026

A local woman whose life reflects "unwavering dedication to veterans and community" has been named the Livingston County Veterans Council’s February Veteran of the Month.



Beverly Conatser served in the U.S. Army as a Military Police Officer, earning Fort Meade Soldier of the Year in 1986, and later continued her service with the Tennessee Army National Guard.



Conatser went on to a 33-year federal career with the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, retiring as Chief of Voluntary and Chaplain Services, where she supported more than 800 volunteers and millions in donated support each year.



In retirement, Conatser continues to serve. She mentors veterans in the Livingston County Veterans Treatment Court and holds leadership roles with Freedom River, American Legion Post 419, the Philip Livingston DAR Chapter, the Livingston Women’s Club, and the Howell Veterans Organization. Conatser also supports LACASA, leads her HOA, and volunteers at her church.



The Council said “Across every chapter of her life, Beverly Conatser has strengthened veterans, families, and her community”.