Better Business Bureau Offers Tips for Holiday Returns, Exchanges

December 26, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Now that Christmas is over, what to do with gifts that don't work, don't fit or you simply don't want? Michelle Mills with the Better Business Bureau says it's good to know what a retailer's return policy is before lugging it back to the store.



“Merchants are not required to offer you a return or an exchange,” says Mills. “Most do. It’s a goodwill thing. It’s a good thing to do. But they’re not required to. Make sure before your shop with somebody, make sure they have a good return policy.”



Mills says some items can only be returned to the manufacturer, and the window to return items starts when the item is bought, not when it is received as a gift.



What about that "three-day rule?"



“The three-day cancelation rule applies when a business is selling something outside their place of business. For example, if you buy a product or service and they come to your home to sell it to you,” she says.



