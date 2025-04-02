Better Business Bureau Announces Statewide Merger Across Michigan

April 2, 2025

The Better Business Bureaus of Detroit and Eastern Michigan and BBB of Western Michigan have now merged to become the Better Business Bureau of Michigan, impacting thousands of Michigan businesses and approximately 10 million Michigan consumers, according to a release.



With Wednesday's merger, BBB of Michigan is now one of the largest bureaus in North America.



"Our goal is to provide a more efficient and effective BBB experience for all of Michigan," says Lisa Frohnapfel, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Michigan. "By uniting our efforts, we will be better positioned to support businesses, educate consumers, and promote trust throughout the state."



The BBB says the unification will allow it to provide enhanced programs, expanded resources, and a stronger network of support for businesses and consumers throughout the state. By combining forces, BBB of Michigan will streamline operations, increase accessibility, and continue its mission of fostering marketplace trust and integrity.



The merger will also allow the BBB Educational Foundation to expand programs and educate more businesses and consumers.



BBB of Michigan will continue operations at both of its offices, located in Metro Detroit and Grand Rapids.



