Best Main Street Voting Open for Downtown Howell

March 18, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Downtown Howell is in the running to become USA TODAY's Best Main Street once again this year, part of USA TODAY's 10-BEST Readers’ Choice Awards.



The last time Howell won Best Main Street was in 2024. Meanwhile, Grand River Avenue ranked #4 in 2025.



Voting will close on Monday, April 6th at midnight. Top 10 winners will be announced Wednesday, April 15th at noon.



A vote can be casted every day in each category. A link to vote is posted below.