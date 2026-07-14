MSP Blue Goose Takes Top 2 Spot In "Best Looking Cruiser" Contest

July 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The results are in - Michigan State Police secured the top 2 spot competing in the American Association of State Troopers’ (AAST) 13th annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.



AAST issued the following release:



What a contest! Thank you to everyone who had fun supporting your state and its iconic cruiser. Congratulations to all of the agencies that participated and engaged with their supporters throughout the competition. As always, the Facebook banter was entertaining to follow and added to the excitement.



Well, it must be hunting season in Florida because they managed to shoot down the Blue Goose! Michigan held the lead for nearly the entire contest, but the powerhouse that is the Florida Highway Patrol's Communications Office pulled out all the stops during the final weekend of voting. From hanging chads and late-night ballot dumps (all in good fun, of course!) to the support of law enforcement partners, elected officials, and countless loyal supporters of the mighty black-and-tan, the Florida Highway Patrol charged to an incredible fourth consecutive championship.



Congratulations to the Florida Highway Patrol on capturing the crown once again! We also extend our sincere congratulations and appreciation to every agency that participated. Your enthusiasm, friendly competition, and positive engagement with the public are what make this contest such a tremendous success year after year.



The Florida Highway Patrol will be presented with the "Best Looking Cruiser Award" and featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America's Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2027 Wall Calendar." The calendars will be available for pre-order shortly at www.statetroopers.org. We hope to have the calendars in hand by early October. Calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers”.



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