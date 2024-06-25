Livingston Among Top Youth Voter Turnout Counties In Michigan

June 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new report has been released on Michigan youth voting turnout gaps - with Livingston being one of the top youth voter turnout counties in the state.



Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson hosted a youth voting roundtable in Detroit Monday. Benson also released a new report identifying two significant voter turnout gaps among young voters in the last two elections – a gap between the number of young people who were active registered voters and those who cast a ballot; and a gap in election participation between young people with college experience and those with no college experience.



While Michigan led the nation in 2022 in voter turnout for citizens aged 18-29, Michigan Department of State data shows that nearly 60% of active registered voters in that age group did not cast a ballot in the midterm election. In 2020, the last presidential election, the turnout gap was smaller, but still shows that 38.3% of young active registered voters did not ultimately vote in that election.



The new report also highlights recent national survey data showing that 87% of U.S. voters aged 18-29 have some college experience, while 40% of people aged 18-29 have no college experience.



State officials said Livingston County has some of the best youth voter turnout in the state for both 2022 and 2020.



Benson said “In 2022, Michigan led the nation in youth voter turnout, and what this new report makes clear is we’ve still got work to do. There are still too many young people in Michigan whose voices are not being heard at the ballot box. In 2024, we will work with nonpartisan partners across the state to give every eligible young voter – no matter who they vote for – the tools and information they need to fully participate in the upcoming elections. And we encourage everyone in our state to be a part of this outreach to help us ensure that all eligible citizens are aware of their options to vote this year and beyond.”



In addition to the statewide data, Michigan's Youth Vote: Closing the Turnout Gaps includes county-by-county data on active registered voters vs. ballots cast for both the 2022 and 2020 elections.



Counties with the smallest gap between active registered young voters and actual young voters in 2022 were: Washtenaw (43.7% not voting), Ottawa (49.8%), Clinton (49.8%), Livingston (50.2%), and Oakland (51%). Counties with the largest gap in 2022 were: Luce (75.6%), Lake (75.6%), Oscoda (74.8%), Menominee (74.7%) and Iron (74.3%).



Counties with the smallest gap between active registered young voters and actual young voters in 2020 were: Livingston (26.9% not voting), Oakland (27.5%), Keweenaw (29.7%), Leelanau (30%), and Clinton (30.1%). Counties with the largest gap in 2020 were: Lake (69%), St. Joseph (52.9%), Roscommon (52.8%), Oscoda (52.1%), and Iosco (51.7%).



At the roundtable, Benson met with representatives of nonpartisan organizations to better understand what barriers prevent young Michigan citizens from participating in elections and consider strategies to break down those barriers. Participants at the roundtable included the Michigan Department of State Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force, NAACP Detroit, League of Women Voters, and APIA Vote.



The full report can be viewed via the link.