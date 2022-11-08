SOS Asks Voters To Report Election Misinformation & Intimidation

November 8, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local voters and others across the state are being encouraged to report election misinformation and voter intimidation.



Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says efforts to confuse voters – about the election process and their rights – are designed to sow mistrust in the election process. She says fighting back is critical to ensuring elections are a secure and accurate reflection of the will of the people.



The office advises to only share information that is based on facts and the law and rely on the Department of State, clerks, and their websites as trusted, official sources. Benson assured that elections are secure, accurate and fair – adding “Thousands of Republican, Democratic, and nonpartisan election clerks, staff, and volunteers make sure this is true every election”.



During or after Election Day, anyone that encounters election-related information that may be misleading or incorrect is asked to report it by emailing details and a photo of the misinformation, if possible, to Misinformation@Michigan.gov.



Additionally, should anyone witness any voter intimidation, harassment or coercion, they are asked to report it. People can notify an election worker or contact the non-partisan election protection hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE.