Benson Calls On Supreme Court For Action On Trump Eligibility

January 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has formally petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to issue a clear and quick decision on former president Donald Trump’s eligibility to serve as president under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.



Trump v. Anderson, et.al. appeals a ruling barring the former president from the presidential primary ballot in Colorado.



Benson said “Our Constitution is clear – it is the responsibility of the U.S. Supreme Court to provide the certainty voters and election administrators need in this case without delay. The American people need to be able to cast ballots in the upcoming presidential primary with confidence that this matter has been resolved.”



In a separate case in Michigan, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in December that the former president will appear on the ballot for the state’s Republican presidential primary on February 27th unless the U.S. Supreme Court rules otherwise.



The state Supreme Court’s ruling affirmed Secretary Benson’s position that Michigan law requires any person “generally advocated by the national news media to be potential presidential candidates,” along with any recommended by state political parties, to appear on the primary ballot.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed the amicus brief Thursday on behalf of Secretary Benson. Oral arguments in the case begin on February 8th.



A link to the brief is provided.