Voters Encouraged To Hand Deliver Absentee Ballots

October 27, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There’s less than a week to go now until Election Day, with voters being encouraged to hand-deliver absentee ballots to their local clerk’s office or dropbox to avoid postal delays.



Absentee ballots must be received by the voter’s city or township clerk by 8pm on Election Day, next Tuesday, in order to be counted.



Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said being one week ahead of local elections, returning an absentee ballot by hand is a secure option to ensure a person’s vote is counted and their voice is heard. Benson added that whether voting absentee or in-person on Election Day, voters can be confident their ballot will be handled and counted securely.



Voters can find the locations of their clerk offices and ballot drop boxes at Michigan.gov/Vote. That link is provided. Voters can also track their ballot on the website to ensure it is received by their clerk.



Registered voters who do not yet have an absentee ballot can visit their local clerk’s office to request, complete and submit one in one trip prior to 4pm November 1st. Eligible citizens who have not yet registered can also do so at their clerk’s office and then request and vote an absentee ballot, also in one trip through 8pm, on Election Day.



Clerk’s offices are required to be open for eight hours the weekend before every election. Voters can contact their local clerk for hours of operation this weekend.