Michiganders Encouraged To Take Part In Public Redistricting Process

January 29, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Michigan’s court-ordered legislative map redrawing for seven state House districts must move forward, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says residents should participate in the process.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is encouraging Michiganders to take part in upcoming public sessions to redraw seven state house districts. The U.S. Supreme Court recently denied the Michigan Independent Citizen’s Redistricting Commission’s request for a stay, pending appeal, in the case challenging the legislative maps drawn by the Commission and implemented in the 2022 statewide elections.



Secretary Benson says, "All Michigan citizens deserve a government that works for them and reflects our state’s vibrant diverse communities and perspectives." She adds that she hopes, "all citizens will actively participate and provide their input throughout the Commission’s upcoming open meetings.



At the request of the U.S. Supreme Court, the Secretary of State filed a brief that laid out administrative considerations for redrawing legislative maps to ensure the election can be conducted successfully. As stated in the brief, the Secretary “declined to place her thumb on the scale regarding the constitutionality of the state legislative plans.”



Rather, the Secretary laid out timelines and procedures necessary to ensure successful administration of the August 2024 primary election. Without consideration of these timelines, there was concern that voters would be whipsawed by quick changes in district boundaries and confuse broader public understanding of which candidates are seeking to represent which voters.



MICRC Public Engagement Sessions are as follows:

In-person meetings:



Monday, Jan. 22 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Huntington Place, Ballroom A 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit 48226



Tuesday, Jan. 23 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Huntington Place, Ballroom A 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit 48226



Wednesday, Jan. 24 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cadillac Place, Room L150 3044 West Grand Blvd., Detroit 48202



Thursday, Jan. 25 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cadillac Place, Room L150 3044 West Grand Blvd., Detroit 48202



Friday, Jan. 26 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cadillac Place, Room L150 3044 West Grand Blvd., Detroit 48202



Virtual meetings:

Monday, Jan. 29 – Thursday, Feb. 1



All meetings are open for public participation online via Zoom and on the Commission’s YouTube channel. Details are available at Michigan.gov/MICRC under the “Meeting Notices and Materials” section.