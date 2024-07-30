SOS Provides Update On Early Voting Ahead Of Primary Election

July 30, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a press conference following the first weekend of in-person early voting ahead of the August Primary election.



Benson said this is the beginning of what will be a very significant election season, noting Michigan is a battleground state and citizens are very likely to cast ballots in this cycle that will determine the next president of the United States.



Benson stressed that people should have faith in elections, processes, and their vote - further encouraging voters to get out and cast ballots in both the Primary and November General Elections.



Benson commented this will be the first significant statewide election where they’re seeing early voting play out. In 2022, voters approved amending the state constitution to mandate nine-days of early voting before an election. She said it’s the second election that voters have had the opportunity, but perhaps the most significant thus far.



Benson recognized county and municipal clerks who are under enormous pressure and have worked tirelessly over these past few years and the past few months to be ready and people can know the early voting process is “safe, secure and convenient”.



Clerks from some local municipalities and others across the state have raised concerns about the costs associated with the early voting requirements that are not funded. Costs are attributed to low turnout and extra staffing, as well as other mandates in the voter-approved Proposal 2.



With one week left to go before Election Day, Benson says more than 709,000 Michigan voters have cast a ballot in the Primary. Of those, 10,621 turned out to vote at an early voting site during the first weekend of in-person early voting and 698,673 have submitted an absentee ballot.



Benson took some questions during the press conference about Artificial Intelligence and citizens being intentionally deceived about candidates in elections, as well as others about security.



Benson stated they’ve seen candidates and even U.S. senators that have basically said they won’t accept election results if they don’t like them or if their preferred candidate doesn’t win. She said that’s “incredibly dangerous” when clerks who are Republicans, Democrats, and Independents are professionally working to ensure that every vote counts and that people can trust the results of an election - even if they’re unhappy with them.



Benson added one thing that’s been alarming is the proliferation of leaders repeating those types of suspicions without any merit and no basis in fact - which makes her concerned in this era of political violence.



Benson further commented on the futility of casting false suspicions on the security of elections and said her hope is that they can “soon turn the page on this moment and return to a time where if you lost an election, you accepted the results as a will of the people”.



In 2023, a law was passed in Michigan to increase penalties for those who threaten election workers.



Early voting runs through Sunday, August 4th. The state Primary Election is Tuesday, August 6th.



Links to the full press conference and more information on early voting is provided.