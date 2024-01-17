Fundraiser For Bennett's Beavers At Texas Roadhouse Today

January 17, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A community fundraiser today will support a local non-profit that works to improve the lives of hospitalized children.



Bennett’s Beavers is a non-profit that operates out of an old fire hall in Hamburg Township. It was started by Jim Bennett (pictured) in 1995 and produces wooden cutouts that are shipped to over 50 Children's Hospitals around the country so that children have arts and crafts to paint. Last year, they shipped over 40,000 pieces.



President and Volunteer Steve Lindimore tells WHMI they are 100% volunteer-run and every penny received goes back into supplies and shipping costs.



A Dine to Donate event is set today at Texas Roadhouse in Green Oak Township. From 3-10pm, 10% of all food purchased will be donated to Bennett's Beavers.



Lindimore encourages community members to stop by and learn more.



Those planning on attending should bring a copy of the attached flyer and present it to their waitstaff so the non-profit receives credit for the purchase. Copies can be in paper form or photos on a phone.