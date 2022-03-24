Grant Sought For Manly West Bennett Park Improvements

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Several improvements to a Hamburg Township park could be in the cards should Michigan Department of Natural Resources award the township a grant they are applying for.



Renovations and new features for the west portion of Manly W. Bennett Park are being planned for. Hamburg officials are seeking new crushed stone pathways, paved ADA-compliant parking, renovations to restrooms, a playground, landscaping, and a canoe and kayak launch.



The project is estimated to cost $500,000. It would be paid for with the help of a Michigan DNR Trust Fund Grant. Prior to their latest Board meeting, a special meeting for information on the grant and a public hearing was held. Supervisor Pat Hohl said the township would use $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for their contribution. He added that he hasn’t heard anything negative about the project from the public.



The township was originally gunning for a 50-percent match, but at a meeting held in February, it was suggested that if they were offering $200,000 for a match, they may as well shoot for $300,000 from the DNR. According to the resolution, the grant application is supported by the Community’s 5-Year Approved Parks and Recreation Plan. During their regular meeting, which followed the special meeting and public hearing, the Board of Trustees unanimously approved submitting the application, which is due April 1st.