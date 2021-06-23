Bridge Project To Impact Traffic In Deerfield Township

June 23, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists traveling through a portion of Deerfield Township can expect to experience traffic delays this week.



The Bennett Lake Road Bridge between Alvord Drive and Westminister Road will be closed starting today for waterproofing operations. The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact on account of the bridge being closed and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.



The bridge is expected to re-open to traffic after paving is complete on Thursday. All of the work is weather-dependent.