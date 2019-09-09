Event To Celebrate Anniversary Of U.S. Constitution Signing

September 9, 2019

An upcoming celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution will honor what event organizers say is the most important document in America’s history.



On Tuesday, September 17th, “Bells Across America” will recognize the 232nd anniversary since 39 men signed the U.S. Constitution. The event, which is sponsored by the Philip Livingston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will be held at the Howell Carnegie District Library. DAR is inviting the public to meet them on the front lawn of the library under the clock tower at about 10 minutes to 4pm. Local Chapter Regent Karen McNally says there will be a brief program and a reading of the Constitution’s Preamble. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bells that will be rung at exactly 4pm, which is when the Constitution was signed.



McNally says the goal of DAR is to perpetuate the memory of the men and women who achieved American independence, and work to foster patriotic citizenship. McNally, who also serves as Constitution Week Chair, says the event in downtown Howell is the kickoff for DAR for the whole Constitution Week Observance. During the Week of Observance, there will be Constitution exhibits at every library in Livingston County and also in the Howell Courthouse. Each exhibit will include free informational handouts like booklets on the Constitution and Declaration of Independence, bookmarks with the Pledge of Allegiance, and cards with the Preamble to the Constitution.



McNally notes that the Constitution contains 4,400 words and that it is the oldest and shortest document of its kind in the world. (DK)