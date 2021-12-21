Man Arrested For Break-In At Belle Tire In Hartland

December 21, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





A suspect wanted for a break-in at a local tire store was arrested following a short pursuit and is facing various charges.



Troopers with the Michigan State Police Brighton Post were dispatched to an alarm at the Belle Tire store in Hartland Township early Sunday morning and observed a suspect inside of the closed business. A post on the MSP First District Twitter page states that while waiting for additional officers, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.



Police say a short pursuit ensued and the suspect was ultimately arrested for breaking and entering, resisting and obstructing, and fleeing and eluding. Inside the suspect vehicle, troopers were said to have located stolen items from the business including burglary tools. No injuries occurred.



The suspect was identified as 47-year-old White Lake man. He was lodged in the Livingston County Jail.



Troopers were assisted by Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and commented that it was “Nice work by everyone involved”.