Indy Cars in Detroit This Weekend

June 1, 2022

Ken Rogulski / news@whmi.com



The Detroit Grand Prix is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Last year, Marcus Ericcson, who just won the Indy 500, won the Detroit Grand Prix last year. The race is 74 laps or just about 164 miles. Next year, the race returns to where it started. The street course, that windes, twists and turns through downtown Detroit.