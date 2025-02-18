Believe in Brighton's Website Gets Facelift

February 18, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Believe in Brighton's website got an update that officials say will make it easier to get information.



The organization, which is the umbrella for Taste of Brighton, Ladies Night Out and Believe in Brighton, gives people a chance to learn more about what downtown Brighton has to offer.



Believe in Brighton is composed of many downtown businesses.



The new website will offer the participating businesses an opportunity to share upcoming events with the community. Ken Larscheid, owner of The Running Lab, told the Brighton City Council recently that the events page will show 12 events coming up. Events will be a mix of those being held by businesses and civic ones.



Larscheid said the new website was designed to make it easier for Google to pick up on certain phrases, encouraging more traffic to it and getting the word out about events and information about Brighton businesses.



The interactive map has remained from the previous website, allowing people to see where businesses are and go to their individual websites.



The participating businesses, called "Brighton Believers" are randomly sorted when someone opens the webpage, meaning that no one business gets top billing.



We have the new website linked below.