“Behind The Velvet Rope” At Brighton District Library

July 26, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A behind-the-scenes look at the fascinating history of museums, how they work and have evolved over the centuries is the focus of an upcoming event.



“Behind the Velvet Rope” is taking place at the Brighton District Library on Wednesday, July 30th from 7 to 8pm.



From examples in the ancient world, to the major institutions of the Enlightenment-era, to the carnival-like attractions of P. T. Barnum, museums have attracted the interest of millions over the years in every corner of the globe.



The featured presenter is historian Andrew Kercher, who comes with a history and philosophy degree from Albion College alongside an additional master’s degree in historic preservation from Eastern Michigan University. He has years of experience in museum work, history lectures, and informative presentations. People may remember Kercher if they attended the Library’s “History of Packard” program last year where he brought his 1958 Packard to the presentation. Officials said they are “excited to welcome him back!”



Registration for the program is ongoing. Call 810-229-6571 or visit the provide links and attachment.