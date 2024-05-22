Walking Tour In Owosso As Major Construction Project Nears

May 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Lawmakers held a walking tour in Owosso this week as a major construction project nears.



Republican State Representative Brian BeGole (center) of Antrim Township joined Democratic State Senator Sam Singh of East Lansing to host a walking tour with local business owners, elected leaders, and officials from the Michigan Department of Transportation on Monday.



The tour encompassed parts of South Washington Street in Owosso, as well as the bridge over the Shiawassee River, and included an engagement session where local business owners shared their concerns with MDOT about how planned construction starting next summer could impact their livelihoods.



BeGole said “Upgrading our local infrastructure is obviously a huge plus, but it’s important to small business owners across our communities that their livelihoods aren’t disrupted when traffic and accessibility is impacted with a road closed for months at a time. This was an important opportunity for people to deliver feedback directly to officials who are going to help oversee these projects. These conversations go a long way so there aren’t misunderstandings later from a lack of communication, and this was very beneficial for the community. I appreciate the various groups who came out so we could have these conversations.”



BeGole represents Owosso as part of the 71st House District.



MDOT plans to resurface M-71 from East Main Street to South Washington Street, rebuild M-71 from Water Street to Corunna Avenue, and replace the bridge deck over the Shiawassee River. Work includes milling, asphalt work and roadway rebuilding, including water main, storm sewer, sanitary sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk, ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), signal modernization, and pavement marking. Plans include the addition of bike lanes to both sides of Washington Street.