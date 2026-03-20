“Right To Race” Proposal Motors Through Michigan House

March 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A bill designed to protect established racetracks from noise lawsuits filed by people who have moved near an existing track has cleared the state House.



Republican Representative Brian BeGole’s “Right to Race” legislation, House Bill 5652, would provide immunity for established racetracks from noise lawsuits. It passed the House Thursday.



There are nearly 50 racetracks in Michigan spread across 30 counties, and some have been sued for noise nuisance arguments despite approved activity occurring at the track and operators complying with various local permits and safety regulations.



In 2025, a Michigan court ordered a drag racing track in Onondaga to cease operations immediately due to a lawsuit based on noise.



BeGole commented “These types of frivolous lawsuits are increasingly common, and they threaten livelihoods throughout Michigan. People can choose if they want to live near a racetrack or not, and with that comes the understanding that there will occasionally be noise associated. Many of these tracks have been staples within their towns and communities for decades. Every year they provide seasonal jobs and a constant influx of funds into local economies. They support local vendors throughout the area. We shouldn’t be shutting down tracks and taking away jobs and economic viability because someone knowingly moved nearby and has a problem with it. This is a commonsense approach that works to curb issues going forward.”



BeGole compared the legislation to Michigan’s Right to Farm law signed in 1981, which protects commercial farms from nuisance lawsuits involving noise, odor, or dust.



Earlier this month, BeGole welcomed Owosso Speedway Operations Lead Dennis Wheeler and owner Rex Wheeler when HB 5652 received testimony before the House Government Operations Committee. Dennis Wheeler thanked the committee, chaired by BeGole, for bringing up the bill for a hearing and spoke on the need for the proposal as well as the ramifications of noise-related lawsuits. BeGole represents Owosso in the Michigan House.



Dennis Wheeler testified “Owosso Speedway has been part of our community for 87 years” - noting that motorsports in Shiawassee County produced almost $33 million in economic impact last year. He said “We are many things, not just a racetrack. We are a small business. We’re an employer, a tourism driver, and a gathering place for families across mid-Michigan. … House Bill 5652 reinforces a simple but fair principle: if a racetrack was established lawfully and continues to operate in compliance with the law (and local ordinances), it should not be forced out by newcomers. This bill does not remove oversight. It does not eliminate environmental protections. It does not excuse bad actors. It simply provides stability and predictability for facilities that are already following the rules.”



Democratic Floor Leader John Fitzgerald raised questions about a section in the bill that refers to immunity. It states “The immunity provided under this section applies 4 regardless of any changes to the size, scope, configuration, 5 technology, or type of racing conducted at the racing facility or racetrack, if the changes are lawful”.



Fitzgerald questioned what’s to prevent a track from going up in level, amending the tracks and facilities to host larger and more frequent events, or a different type of racing with more followers that could result in new traffic, safety, and noise concerns in a community.



It was stated that the bill encourages local investment but when a race track makes those types of changes, updates, or big improvements they must still go through the local government approval process. It was also stated many tracks are taking various measures to limit noise.



A nurse from Dewitt testified she wasn’t exactly for or against the bill but felt revisions were needed because “total immunity for a corporation is not fair”.



The bill now moves to the Senate for further consideration. A link to the language is provided.



Photos: Owosso Speedway Fakebook, top credit Bennett Media.