More Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close

February 10, 2023

Jessica Mathews





Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closures amid continued financial troubles.



The home goods company announced that it will close seven more stores in Michigan in an effort to avoid bankruptcy. Those include the Okemos, Westland, Troy, Flint, Saginaw, Portage, and Holland locations. They’re among 150 stores slated to close nationwide. Exact dates have not been specified.



In January, the company announced the store located in the Brighton Mall at 8467 West Grand River would be shuttered.



The company says nine Michigan stores will remain open, which includes the Novi location on West Oaks Drive.