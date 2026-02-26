Become a Bus Driver or Bus Aide for Livingston County Schools

February 26, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Schools are looking to fill bus driver and bus aide positions. Hourly wages for drivers start between $20.78 and $23.07 with full-time benefits.



Meanwhile, wages for assistants range from $15.99 to $18.23 per hour. This role does not require being behind the wheel.



These positions include daily routes, field trips, athletic events, and specialized services for students with disabilities. Mike Breitenbecher, Executive Director of Transportation, says there's thorough training provided and a lot of flexibility with scheduling.



Driver Lynn Ridge says the training is wonderful and that it’s easier than she thought it would be to drive. Another driver, Tracy Basset, says this is the best job for a parent because she has the same schedule as her kids, does not have to worry about a babysitter, and never misses anything that’s important.



A link to apply as a bus driver or bus assistant is posted below.