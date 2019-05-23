Beck Road At Rail Crossing In Genoa Township To Close

May 23, 2019

Commuters and residents near Beck Road in Genoa Township may need to find alternate routes to their destination next week.



The Livingston County Road Commission has posted a construction advisory for Beck Road, which will be closed at the railroad crossing located between Chilson Road and Latson Road, beginning this Tuesday, May 28th. The railroad authority will be performing railroad and highway grade crossing repair.



The project is expected to be completed on Friday, May 31st, but as always, weather adversities or other factors could alter the timing. Signs will be placed near the crossing in advance of the start date, notifying motorists of the closure. (MK)