Road Projects In Genoa Township Next Week

June 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some short-lived road projects this coming week in Genoa Township.



On Monday, a limestone resurfacing project will begin on Beck Road between Latson Road and Chilson Road. That is expected to be done by Wednesday.



Then starting next Thursday, surface gravel will be applied to Hubert Road between Simon Drive and Herbst Road. That’s expected to wrap up the next day, Friday, June 19th.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that both Beck and Hubert Roads will be closed to thru-traffic for each project.



All work is weather permitting.