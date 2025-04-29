Beauchamp Water & Phil Wenzel Receive 2025 Michigan Works Impact Award

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local company and a stand-out employee were honored by Michigan Works Southeast.



Technician Phil Wenzel and Beauchamp Water received the 2025 Michigan Works Impact Award.



The company said the recognition is a testament to Wenzel’s hard work, dedication, and passion for providing the highest quality water solutions to the community. It said “This incredible recognition highlights our outstanding efforts to strengthen Michigan’s economy through job creation and talent development within our communities”.



From creating new opportunities to fostering a culture of innovation, Wenzel and the team continue to “inspire us all — and we’re proud to celebrate their well-deserved success!”