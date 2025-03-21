Beauchamp Water Treatment Solutions Recognized for Longtime Support of Community

March 21, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County's Beauchamp Water Treatment Solutions was recently recognized for its ongoing charitable efforts.



During last weekend's "Walk for Warmth" fundraising event, the Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency honored Beauchamp with its "Heart of the Walk" award.



There were also tributes from both the Livingston County Board and State of Michigan, naming Beauchamp OLHSA's "Partner of the Year."



"Our community has blessed our family," President and CEO Jerrad Beauchamp told WHMI News. "My dad got involved in the business in 1976 and we've been servicing the greater Livingston County area since."



"It's a great community. We're happy to take care of them, and they absolutely take care of us."



Beauchamp supports hundreds of community events each year, while also donating more than a quarter-million bottles of water annually.



"We're happy to help out, whether it be just a fundraiser run that's going on, or it's Meals on Wheels, or any other type of charity we're able to get involved and help out. We're very blessed to be able to do that," said Beauchamp.



According to OLHSA, Livingston's Walk has raised $27,300 so far and donations are still slowly coming in. A total of $42,425 has been raised for both walks to date.



An Oakland Walk is at Canterbury Village in Orion Township Saturday, May 3. Registration begins at 9 am and our Kickoff show will begin at 9:30 am.



People can still Register and/or Sponsor the Oakland Walk event at the link below.



There's also a link below to donate to the Livingston Walk for Warmth.