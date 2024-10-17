Be My Guest Café Up For Sale

October 17, 2024

A small but popular diner near Fowlerville is up for sale.



Be My Guest Café is a breakfast and lunch spot in Handy Township off Grand River. It’s been owned by Nick and Maria Pecaj since 2002.



The Livingston Daily reports that after more than two decades, the couple is looking to retire.



The building totals around 2,900-square-feet and sits on a roughly one-acre lot.



The listing states the building is priced at $350,000 and $150,000 for the business including fixtures, furniture, and equipment.



The owners are hoping to find a buyer who will continue operating the restaurant and serving the community.



Photo: Google Street View