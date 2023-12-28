Bavarian Inn Lodge Opens New Amenities, Expansion Continuing

December 28, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The first wave of new amenities at a popular tourist attraction for Livingston County residents and others across the state are now open to the public.



Expansion work has been underway at the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth as part of a massive $80 (m) million project that will eventually create Michigan’s biggest indoor water park and family fun center.



A new 13,000-square-foot family fun addition recently opened featuring a new laser tag arena, an ice cream and candy shop, and a new prize redemption store for the family fun center games and tickets.



The larger project will add 20-plus new attractions, including many water slides, a wave pool, and an adult swim up bar. At more than 140,000-square-feet, the water park project includes 16 water attractions, as well as the laser tag arena, a mini-bowling center, a large rope climbing course, and a two-story rock-climbing wall.



The Dragon’s Lair is a new 2,500-square foot laser tag arena with lights, fog machines and other effects. Players traverse a dragon’s castle and do battle among the fields and castles of Germany to play against your opponent.



Emilie’s Eis will feature 24 ice cream flavors. The Lodge has worked with a third-generation family owned and operated company, Guernsey Farms Dairy in Northville, to supply ice cream for the shop. The shop is named in honor of a fifth generation Zehnder, Emilie Zehnder, who loves ice cream as much as her great-grandfather Tiny (William) Zehnder (founder of the Bavarian Inn). It will also feature candy and chocolates from the Bavarian Inn Restaurant Bakery as well as elaborate caramel apples.



The 1,800-square foot Treasure Haus is a new “ticket redemption store” where families and children will be able to shop for prizes by redeeming tickets won on games in the Lodge’s Family Fun Center.



The next phase of the expansion project includes the rock climbing and zip lines attractions, which are set to open in the spring. The indoor water park addition is expected to be fully operational by fall of 2024.