Bauer Road Pedestrian Bridge In Genoa Twp. To Be Replaced

April 12, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another old pedestrian bridge is getting replaced in Genoa Township.



The board approved a proposal with Spruce Homes and Hardscapes for replacement of the pedestrian bridge on the east side of Bauer Road, south of Brighton Road at the jurisdictional boundary with Hamburg Township. The cost was not to exceed $106,320.



The company recently did improvements to the pedestrian bridge across from Brighton High School on Brighton Road. Township Manager Mike Archinal told WHMI they basically replaced 20-year-old wood with a trek surface and new synthetic balusters and vertical members, which turned out really nice.



Archinal said they have the same situation for the Bauer Road bridge, although it’s quite a bit larger project. He said the bridge has 20-year-old decks and has heaved with the frost but also goes through a wetland area with some soil condition issues. Archinal said crews will level and replace with trek decking, which should last a much longer time.



Work will be done this construction season, likely sometime this summer.



Archinal noted a small repair was also deemed necessary at the other Brighton Road pedestrian bridge that was just re-done. A motorist apparently swerved to avoid a crash and drove over a portion of the bridge, clipping three of the new boards.