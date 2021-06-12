Construction Next Week On Bauer & Challis Roads In Genoa Township

June 12, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Area motorists will likely want to avoid a portion of Genoa Township next week as a construction project with major impacts starts Monday.



A milling and resurfacing project is taking place on Bauer Road from Brighton Road to Challis Road and on Challis Road from Dorr Road to Bauer.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact and a unique configuration for motorists, a sketch of which is pictured. Traffic will be directed in a northbound only direction along Bauer from Brighton Road to Challis Road. Traffic on Challis Road from Dorr Road to Bauer Road will be directed in a westbound only direction.



Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes if possible. The project is expected to be completed by Saturday but is weather dependent. Photo: Google Street View.