Campaign To Rebuild Historic Battle Alley Following Devastating Fire

July 13, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A crowdfunding campaign is underway to restore, rebuild and re-imagine the heart of Holly.



Main Street Oakland County and Main Street Holly, an arm of the Holly Downtown Development Authority (DDA), have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help rebuild the historic Battle Alley section of the Village following the six-alarm fire on June 21st that destroyed or badly damaged several businesses and buildings, including the historic Holly Hotel.



The crowdfunding campaign will subsidize a variety of projects, including facade grants to offset the costs and repairs to the surviving historic buildings; matching funds for grant applications for the long-term repair and restoration of infrastructure; street and sidewalk paving; building grants for new construction; and small business grants for those impacted by the fire.



Additionally, the restoration will require the hiring of design professionals and replacement of community items such as public art, pedestrian furniture, flower containers, trees, and trash receptacles.



Holly DDA Executive Director Nick Klempp commented that insurance will not cover everything, and a team of architects and engineers are already at work evaluating needs and repairs. He said they’re very fortunate to have a partnership with Main Street Oakland County as their team quickly provided contacts to meet with Workforce Development and Michigan's Small Business Development Center to help their small business owners and employees impacted by the fire.



Klempp added they greatly appreciate all of the support received from area churches, chambers, businesses and other organizations, including fellow DDA's.



The crowdfunding page states “The flames have erased part of our heritage, but they have not extinguished our spirit and determination to rebuild and reimagine the heart of Holly for all to enjoy again”.



Donations can be made online, by mail, or in person. Details are available in the provided link.