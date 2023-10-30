MDNR Celebrating Bat Week

October 30, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It’s Bat Week and Michiganders are encouraged to show the “habitat helpers” some T-L-C.



Bat Week is an international, annual celebration of the role bats play in nature and the need for bat conservation.



During Bat Week, and all year long, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources offers the following suggestions for people; leave their leaves to help local insects over winter, plant a bat-friendly garden with native Michigan species to reduce use of insecticides, remove invasive species that threaten native plant populations, install a bat house in a location not frequented by people, and help reduce the spread of white-nose syndrome by not entering closed mines and following decontamination guidelines for shoes, clothes and gear.



The DNR says bats are important members of Michigan's ecosystems, but, unfortunately, many species are in decline from serious threats like white-nose syndrome. It's a deadly disease that affects North American bats primarily during their winter hibernation. Infected bats wake up early from hibernation, rapidly deplete their fat reserves, and are unable to survive the winter.



The DNR says bats with white-nose syndrome often exhibit unusual behavior, like flying during daylight hours or gathering outside of caves in cold weather. Awareness is key to monitoring and better understanding diseases such as WNS.



People are asked to report suspect bats or other observed sick or dead wildlife through the DNR's Eyes in the Field app.



Bat Week runs through Halloween, October 31st. A list of fun bat facts is attached.