"Basics Of Birding" At Brighton District Library

January 23, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Every great birder had to start somewhere and a program at a local library is said to be a great place to start birding for the first time or learn a few extra tips to go from beginner to the next level.



The “Basics of Birding” will take place at the Brighton District Library this Thursday from 7 to 8pm. The program includes a brief overview on the basics of bird identification, how to use a birding field guide, as well as how to use binoculars.



The program is presented by Laurel Zoet of Brighton's Wild Birds Unlimited. Zoet has worked as a naturalist and educator for almost 20 years. Her resume includes time working for the Michigan DNR, Huron-Clinton Metroparks, West Bloomfield Parks and Recreation, and non-profit nature centers. In 2013, she started her own freelance nature education business called Nature on the GO! LLC in order to travel throughout the state of Michigan teaching about Michigan wildlife and ecology at schools, libraries, scout troops, and senior living facilities.



In March of 2017, Zoet and her husband Mitch opened the Wild Birds Unlimited nature shop at the Green Oak Village Place Mall in Brighton as a way to connect people to nature through the hobby of backyard bird feeding. She regularly teaches in-store nature education programs every month while also offering community outreach programs to local garden clubs, churches, libraries, Audubon groups, and more.



An event flyer and link to register are provided.