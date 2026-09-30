Baseball Challenge League Game Night October 6th

September 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A big game night is coming up for Howell’s Baseball Challenge League.



The HAJBA Challenge Baseball League is tailored to the strengths of players with complex medical and/or learning needs.



The League wrapped up its Home Run Derby on September 23rd.



The Baseball Challenge League games are coming up on Tuesday, October 6th at Cleary University.



Younger team warm-ups are at 5:30pm, with 6pm game time.



Older team warm-ups follow at 6:30pm, with a 7pm game time.



Admission is free, with fans and supporters are encouraged to come out.



An event flyer is attached.