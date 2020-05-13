BASAA Scholarship Winners Announced

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The Brighton Area Schools Alumni Association (BASAA) has announced their 2020 scholarship recipients from the graduating class of Brighton High School.



Through the generous donations of the group's alumni, over $100,000 of educational support has been awarded since 1988. Included in this year’s recipients were;



Alumni of the BHS Class of 1963 funded the $1,000 scholarship award to:

• Scott Spaanstra to attend Grand Valley State University to study Computer Science and Forensics.



Alumni of the BHS Class of 1965 have funded $1,000 awards to:

• Rachel Hoffman will attend Grand Valley State University to study Occupational Therapy.

• Alexis Moskowski will attend the University of Michigan to study International Affairs.

• Joshua VandeBerg will attend Grand Valley State University to study Engineering.



Alumni of the BHS Class of 1966 have funded three $1,000 scholarships awarded to:

• Alexis Brower will attend Michigan State University to study Special Education.

• Zachary Delong will attend Cleary University to study Business Management.

• Alexandra McRill will attend the University of Michigan to study Graphic Design.



Alumni of the BHS Class of 1969 have funded a $1,000 scholarship for:

• Kyle Vess will attend Central Michigan University to study Psychology.



All Alumni of Brighton Area Schools have funded $1,000 scholarships for:

• Colin Bishop will attend Michigan State University to study Public Affairs.

• Ava Jenkins will attend the University of Michigan to study Nursing.

• Olivia Rogers will attend Michigan State University to study Medicine.



Due to the COVID19 situation, the regularly scheduled July Alumni Dinner at Mt. Brighton has been cancelled. Please visit their website at www.BrightonMIAlumni.com for additional information about alumni activities.