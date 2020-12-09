BAS To Host Limited Schools Of Choice Program

December 9, 2020

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Area Schools will have a limited Schools of Choice program for the second semester.



At its meeting last week, the board approved a Schools of Choice program for grades jr. kindergarten-through-4 and grades 7-12, as space permits. In Michigan, each school district is allowed to choose whether it will participate or not in the program.



If the number of applications exceeds the number of seats available, a random drawing will be held. Preference will be given to those families which have children already enrolled in the Schools of Choice program. Schools of Choice allows students who live outside the boundaries of a particular school district, but within the local intermediate school district, to transfer to the school of their choice.



Another variation of the Schools of Choice measure allows a student to transfer if he or she resides in a school district that lies on the boundaries of the desired district. It also enables the district accepting the new student to realize the additional per-pupil funding that arises from having the transfer student.