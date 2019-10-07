BAS TO Hold Forum Tonight On Proposed Bond

Brighton Area School District parents and other interested people will have their second and final chance tonight to hear a presentation on the Nov. 5th bond issue.



Voters will be going to the polls on Election Day to cast ballots on a $59 million bond issue that would result in myriad improvements for the Brighton Area Schools. However, it would not raise district property taxes, but instead merely extend the length of the bond payoff. The forum will take place at the Brighton Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m.



If successful, the bond issue would result in an addition at Brighton High School for a new STEAM center adjacent to the auto lab. Also, it would result in STEAM center additions for each of the four elementary schools, plus STEAM center improvements at Maltby Intermediate School and Scranton Middle School. STEAM is an interconnected approach to learning science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The STEAM approach to learning takes advantage of the similarities and interplay of skills and knowledge among these fields to enhance the learning environment. Students identify ways that disciplines are interrelated, and how they reinforce and complement one another. The STEAM aspects will encompass over 30% of the bond issue, while technology improvements will encompass another $8 million.



New or re-paving school parking lots is another major item in the bond issue, along with a plethora of facility and infrastructure upgrades at each school, including the Brighton Education and Community Center - which houses The Bridge Alternative High School - and the Miller Intergenerational Center. One original aspect of the bond issue which has been revised was an enclosed dome that would be used as an extra practice facility for sports and other school-related activities. Superintendent Greg Gray says in lieu of a dome, a permanent, steel-framed, rectangular structure is now part of the overall proposal. Gray says the multi-purpose center would also be made available to the community for activities such as craft shows, off-season farmer’s markets and other such events. Gray says anyone with questions about the bond issue is welcome to call him at his office at 1-810-299-4041. (TT)