BAS to Continue Current School Choice Enrollment

December 9, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton Area Schools will likely stick with what's working in regard to school choice heading into the next academic year.



That's according to Superintendent Matt Outlaw, who pitched the proposal to school board members Monday night.



"Limited enrollment for first grade through fourth grade. With limited enrollment, it can only be open for a month. We do that right after spring break, basically, for the month of April," he said.



"For our Junior Kindergarten and Kindergarten, we would do unlimited, but we narrow the window and we close on June 1. That gives us time to place students and to make sure we balance students across the district the best that we can."



Superintendent Outlaw says school of choice enrollment for fifth through 12th grade would remain unlimited, with the cutoff in early August.



The Board of Education will likely vote on the plan next month.



Trustees voted 5-0 Monday on a contract to renovate the Miller Early Childhood Center space recently vacated by the Senior Center.



David Jones, superintendent for business and finance told the board BAS received a total of seven bids for the project.



"The bid of Corrigan Construction was the lowest bid, not to exceed $200,442.36," he said.



There was no discussion prior or following the vote.



