June 14, 2020

The Brighton Area Schools is offering 455 Chromebooks, which function as small laptop computers for students, to the families of students who borrowed them during the past school year or years.



The Chromebooks can be purchased at the nominal cost of $5 or $10, depending on the model. The district is making the devices available for sale because it is buying 1,900 new Chromebooks at a cost of $340,000 to replace those which were purchased from 2012 to 2014. The purchase is being made with proceeds from the $59 million bond issue which passed last November.



The used computers will be sold as is, with no warranties or technical support obligations on the part of the school district. The board said that offering the Chromebooks at a low cost to students will ensure that families in need will continue to have access to technology.



