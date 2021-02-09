Brighton Schools' Hires New Executive Director of HR

February 9, 2021

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Area Schools Board of Education voted unanimously at its meeting Monday night to hire the principal of South Lyon High School as its new executive director of human resources.



Superintendent Matt Outlaw told the board that the person he has recommended for the position, Chad Scaling, has had 15 years of experience as a school administrator. Scaling has been principal of South Lyon High School since 2010. Prior to that he was principal of the Small Learning Community at Skyline High School in Ann Arbor, assistant principal at Crestwood High School in Dearborn Hts., and started out in the field of public education as a biology and chemistry teacher in Chelsea. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Anderson University in Indiana and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University.



Board Vice President Alicia Reid said at the meeting that as a member of the interview committee she was “very impressed with Mr. Scaling - his credentials — and what he has done at South Lyon High School.”



Scaling replaces Sharon Irvine, who held the position of assistant superintendent for labor relations and personnel for one-and-one-half years. She left the Brighton Area Schools at the end of last year to accept the superintendent’s position in the Southgate Community Schools near Detroit. Scaling’s salary will be the same as was Irvine’s, at $130,000 per year.



Asked by WHMI why Scaling will be an “executive director” and not an assistant superintendent — which was Irvine’s title - Board President Roger Myers replied that, “From an organizational standpoint, it’s better to be an executive director…there was too much (overlap) with the previous position.” At the same time, Myers said that Scaling's job responsibilities will be “basically the same” as Irvine’s, and he will still be handling labor relations, including contract negotiations, and personnel. Myers added that he feels Scaling “is going to be a great asset to the district.”



Addressing the board online at the virtual meeting, Scaling told the board he is “excited to join Mr. Outlaw and his team.” He will start his new duties on Feb. 22nd.