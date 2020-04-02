BAS Reminds Residents To Follow "Stay Home, Stay Safe" Order

April 2, 2020

The Brighton Area School district issued an advisory Wednesday reminding residents that Gov. Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order states that residents should “remain at home or in their place of residence to the maximum extent feasible.”



It followed pictures on social media of teens congregating on fields around Brighton High School, well within six feet of each other, the minimum distance recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While the order does encourage people to get out and get exercise it also says they should do so while following proper social distancing protocols. In the pictures, a group of 6 to 7 teens are seen crowded around a soccer ball, or circled in a group sitting or lying on the ground, again all within six feet of each other. The district reminds people that “violations of the Governor’s Executive Order may carry legal penalties” and that they “would like to enlist the help and support of our parents to keep our students, families, and community safe.”



Enforcement of the order has been left largely to local law enforcement. Last week, Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy said he absolutely encouraged people to get outside and exercise, but only so long as they followed proper social distancing. He tells WHMI that while they received some complaints early on about possible violators, its’s at “about zero” now. He thinks most people understand the importance of following the order and he doesn’t predict needing to step up enforcement as long as people continue to use good judgment.