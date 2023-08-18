BAS Mechanics Recognized For Near Perfect Condition Of School Buses

August 18, 2023

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





Brighton Area Schools bus mechanics received a near-perfect score in a recent evaluation of their performance in keeping all 30 BAS buses in tip-top mechanical condition.



The Michigan State Police Vehicle Enforcement Division is responsible for the inspection of all school district buses and other student transportation vehicles in the state.



A state inspector described the recent inspection in Brighton as “a breath of fresh air.” The head mechanic in Brighton is Jim Baird and his assistant is John Rubio.



Brighton Superintendent Matt Outlaw told WHMI, in his words, “I am really proud of the work of our district’s mechanics. Their commitment to the safety of our students and staff is greatly appreciated.”



The Brighton Area Schools buses received 27 points during the annual inspection, with 30 being a perfect score. Statewide, the inspection involves about 17,000 vehicles that transport more than 800,000 children over a combined distance of 10 million miles each year. This includes not only pre-K/12 public school buses, but private, parochial, charter school and public school academy buses as well.



In 27 areas in which the buses were inspected, the Brighton school buses received “Green" ratings, denoting perfect scores. “Yellow” ratings were given in three categories for minor items, including a missing bolt on an exhaust flange and two cracks in the DOC band clamps.



The Brighton Area Schools Transportation Director is Laura O’Lewin.



Pictured: Head mechanic Jim Baird (right) and his assistant, John Rubio (left), holding the “Extraordinary Bulldog of the Month” trophy.