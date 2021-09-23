District Looks To Fill More Than Two Dozen Job Openings

September 23, 2021

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





While many school districts in Michigan are experiencing a need for more bus drivers, the Brighton Area Schools are doing fine in that department. They just have needs in other areas. At last week’s Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Matt Outlaw told the Board of Education the district is starting the 2021-22 academic year with a shortage of employees in non-teaching categories.



Brighton Human Resources Director Chad Scaling says that over 30 additional employees are needed, the biggest shortage being in the custodial area, where the district is 15 positions shy of the needed number of personnel. Starting pay for custodians is $15.50 an hour, plus the new employee gets a $500 bonus after 90 days.



Scaling says, “The last few years have been challenging finding support staff, and this year is more challenging.” Besides custodians, extra personnel are needed in food service and paraprofessionals.



The district needs 10 food service assistants at various district schools, starting at $12.62 an hour, and six paraprofessionals, starting at $12.23 an hour. Also, one student nutrition driver is needed, at $17.77 an hour. Scaling says the pay for substitute teachers varies from $110 per day on a daily basis to $125 per day for long-term subs.



While custodians and food service workers need only a high school diploma or GED, some para-pro positions require qualifications beyond high school and Scaling says those qualifications are listed with the job description. Those interested in applying for a food service or paraprofessional position should go to www.brightonk12.com/Page/92 to complete an application.



For Custodial openings, contact Dan Crysler (810) 299-3804.