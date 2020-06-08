District Conducting Superintendent Search Survey

June 8, 2020

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Area Schools Board of Education is conducting a survey of district parents, and residents in general, “to assist (the Michigan Leadership Institute) in setting the criteria for the next superintendent.”



Superintendent Greg Gray announced at the April 30th meeting that he would be retiring from his position, effective June 30, after 11 years at the helm. During his tenure, Brighton has emerged from having a deficit of over $8 million to enjoying a healthy fund balance that, according to projections, will be about $9 million by the end of the fiscal year on June 30th.



Board of Education President Andy Burchfield tells WHMI that “(The survey) is the first step in the process, and (the district) will be collecting feedback from the community.” Burchfield anticipates a large field of candidates since Brighton has an excellent academic and financial reputation — both around the state and nationally.



Burchfield says the purpose of the survey is to gather information on what the community wants in a superintendent and what district stakeholders think the criteria for the position should be. The responses will be forwarded to the Michigan Leadership Institute consultant and will be presented to the board for consideration. Burchfield says the board will be looking for many of the qualities and attributes possessed by Gray, who has been an immensely popular superintendent.



Burchfield says that MLI will be conducting not merely a Michigan search but a national search as well, and the job description and qualities the district is looking for will be included in the search effort. After the finalists have been selected, a board committee will be conducting site visits to meet with staff and community members in those districts to help in the decision-making process. The board has emphasized all along that the most important factor is getting the right person and the proper fit for Brighton, and avoiding a hasty decision. The board hopes to have the new superintendent in place, and on the job, by Oct. 26th. The timeline for selecting a new superintendent is listed below:

Search Activities Timeline



o June 4 @ 6 P.M.: Meet with Board of Education to gather input, establish parameters of search, agree upon timeline

o June 8 - June 22: Post online survey and gather data to develop candidate profile and district/community profile; create and finalize posting

o June 23 - July 31: Post position, place advertisements, accept applications until 4:00 P.M. (4 ½ weeks) on agreed upon date (July 31)

o August 3 @ 4:30 P.M.: Presentation of applicants and determination by Board of candidates to interview

o August 17 - 20 @ 6 P.M.: First round interviews conducted; finalists determined

o September 1 - 2 @ 7 P.M.: Finalist interviews conducted; finalist meetings with stakeholder groups (i.e., staff, parents, community) in the afternoon

o Week of September 14: Board subcommittee visits to finalist work sites

o September 23: Selection of superintendent

o October 12: Board action to approve contract and hire new superintendent

o October 26: Tentative first official work day for new superintendent