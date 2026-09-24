Brighton Area Schools Hosts Community Q & A Session On Bond Proposal

September 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Brighton Area Schools is continuing work to educate voters, the community, and stakeholders about the upcoming bond proposal that will appear on the November 3rd ballot.



A community question-and-answer session was held Wednesday night with district officials, board members, and others on hand. A presentation was delivered by Superintendent Dr. Matthew Outlaw.



The revised $90.2 (m) million bond aims to address three key areas – protecting students, preserving schools, and preparing for the future. That translates into enhanced safety and security, essential infrastructure improvements, and preparing academic learning spaces and classroom investments.



Back in May, a $156 (m) million bond proposal was turned down. It was stressed that the district heard “loud and clear” from voters and thus, went back to the drawing board and reduced the size and scope of the proposal by 40%. The focus is only essential projects to address both short- and long-term needs – although some are deemed a bit more pressing in the security realm.



Noted with this latest proposal – there is no millage rate increase and it will preserve the district’s historically low existing tax rate.



It was stated the current millage rate is 2.92-mills and in 2027, it will drop to 2.73 mills. The bond proposal is projected to keep that 2.73-mill rate for six years before it drops again. Outlaw pointed out that their bond rate is the lowest in the county, the lowest in Brighton since at least 1987, and one of the lowest in Michigan.



It was relayed that based on community feedback received; people wanted a November election – either gubernatorial or presidential, they wanted the size of the bond reduced and a focus on essential projects. Outlaw stated they have listened and this bond reflects all of that, with only community-identified supported projects.



There was lighter turnout for last night’s session, which ended up offering a more personalized setting for those in attendance and opportunities for questions.



One parent noted the rough timing of the last election with many people and families feeling the financial pinch, noting it was also when gas prices went soaring.



It was also asked what happens if the bond doesn’t pass again. Outlaw responded it would be a board decision but they would have to go back again. It was also clarified that the board did earlier weigh a sinking fund but that would have been more costly and would increase taxes. Outlaw stated it would raise taxes and they would only get about one-third of the amount of dollars to invest in the district – adding “the best bang for the buck is for the public to have a no tax rate increase and be able to invest $90 million in the district - this is a good package”.



Afterward, Outlaw told WHMI they appreciate people coming out, and can answer any questions anyone might have, saying “We have heard you, we have listened to you, and we have shaped this bond based on your feedback and we want to say thank you to all of you for that feedback”.



Outlaw added “quite a few of the projects are short term needs but all are needs - either short term or long term – but some are more pressing than others. Infrastructure is major, learning spaces are essential, and obviously our safety and security are essential. So I would say most of them are really important for us to do soon, like I said, safety can’t wait, and we’re hoping to be able to move forward as soon as possible.”



A detailed breakdown of the bond proposal and projects is available on the district’s website. That link is provided.



Absentee voting begins today across Michigan, and runs through the November 3rd General Election.